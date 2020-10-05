New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard vessels Samudra Pavak and Sumdra Praheri with on-board helicopter and ICSG Shaunak with pollution response gear have been deployed to escort, under tow at high seas, the MT New Diamond vessel to the Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates.

The crude tanker, which caught fire after a major explosion in its engine room on September 3, while on its way to Pardip in Odisha, is stable and safe 95 kilometers from Sri Lanka coast, the Navy had said.

"IndiaCoastGuard ships Samudra Pavak, Samudra Praheri and Shaunak with pollution response gears with integral helo deployed for preventive pollution response to MT New Diamond under tow to Fujairah," the ICG said in a tweet.

A joint team of Indian Navy, Sri Lanka Navy, and a diving team had completed underwater inspection.

The large 333-metre long crude carrier was carrying over three lakh metric tons of crude oil for the Indian Oil Corporation from Kuwait to Paradip. (ANI)

