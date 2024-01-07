New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Ship C-424 on Saturday accomplished the medical evacuation of a 70-year-old patient from Afra Bay on the request of the Andaman administration.

The patient was suffering from difficulty in breathing and was brought to Campbell Bay for further medical management.

"On the night of 06/ 07 Jan, @IndiaCoastGaurd Ship C-424 undertook Medical Evacuation of a 70 Yrs old patient from Afra Bay, A&C on request of #Andaman administration. Patient was suffering from difficulty in breathing & was brought to #CampbellBay for further medical management," the Indian Goast Guard wrote on 'X'.

In a similar incident recently, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship evacuated a critically injured Philippines national, sustaining multiple fractures, from a cargo ship, officials said.

As per the ICG, the Filipino crew had fallen from 20 feet into an empty cargo-- MV Rostrum Cynic-- leading to multiple fractures. The injured person was evacuated, they said.

Taking to the social media platform, X, ICG said, "@IndiaCoastGuard Ship Rajkiran evacuated a critically injured crew from MV Rostrum Cynic on 11 Nov. The Filipino crew had fallen 20 feet into an empty cargo hold sustaining multiple fractures." (ANI)

