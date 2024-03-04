Bangkok [Thailand], March 4 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Thailand has appreciated the continuous support of Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his government during ongoing exposition of sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples - Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana and added that this further deepens ties between people of two nations.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Thailand stated, "Deeply appreciate continuous support from PM HE @Thavisin and Royal Thai Government during ongoing exposition of sacred relics from India. This further deepens ties between people of India and Thailand."

The statement of Indian Embassy in Thailand comes after Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin attended the ceremony to invite the sacred sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples - Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana.

In a statement posted on X, Srettha Thavisin invited people of Chiang Mai and nearby areas to pay homage to the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples. He said that the relics will be placed for exposition in Hor Kham Luang in Thailand's Chiang Mai Province from March 5-8.

He said that the relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples will then be taken to Wat Mahawanaram in Ubon Ratchathani province from March 10-13. After that, the relics will be taken for exposition to Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol from March 15-18.

In a post on X, he stated, "I attended the ceremony to invite the Buddha's relics. and the Arahant's relics of Phra Sariputta and Phra Moggallana that we brought from India to be temporarily enshrined in Thailand On the occasion of honoring His Majesty the King On the occasion of the auspicious ceremony of His Majesty the King's 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary, 28 July 2024, between 22 February - 19 March 2024, from the Sanam Luang Ceremony Mondop."

"Went to be enshrined at the Bangkok National Museum. To prepare to be brought to be enshrined at Hor Kham Luang. Royal Park Rajapruek, Chiang Mai Province, from 5 - 8 March. I would like to invite the people of Chiang Mai. and nearby provinces join in paying homage to the Lord Buddha's relics and the Arahant's relics for good fortune Then from 10 - 13 March, we will bring it to be enshrined at Wat Mahawanaram (Wat Pa Yai), Ubon Ratchathani Province, and from 15 - 18 March at Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol (Wat Bang Tong), Krabi next," he added. To commemorate the auspicious sixth cycle and the 72nd birth year of King Rama X and as a mark of friendship between the people of India and Thailand, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples, Arahant Sariputta, and Arahant Maha Moggallana reached Thailand from India on February 22 on a special Indian Air Force plane.

The relics, which are on a 25-day exposition in four cities of Thailand were enshrined for public veneration at a specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang Royal Palace ground in Bangkok.

As per the schedule, the Holy Relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand. Moreover, apart from the people of Thailand, the devotees from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam are visiting Bangkok to pay their respects.

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that he is "deeply moved" that a million Indian Thai devotees paid respects to the Buddhist Holy relics sent from India.

"Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts," EAM Jaishankar posted on social media X on Sunday. On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Thailand on social media platform X, posted, "Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India." According to the Thai side, around 1,45,834 people paid their respects to the relics on Saturday. (ANI)

