Kathmandu [Nepal], November 8 (ANI): Indian Embassy in Kathmandu is organising the "Pashupatinath-Kashi Vishvanath Amrit Mahotsav Motorcycle Rally" between Kathmandu and Varanasi, the two significant cultural and religious hubs of Nepal and India from November 11-16.

Nearly 50 Indian and Nepali citizens will participate in the rally. and it is aimed at promoting people-to-people connections as well as strengthening cultural relations between India and Nepal with a focus on youth, the Indian Embassy said in a statement on Monday.

Nepal's Minister of Culture will flag off the bike rally from the premises of Pashupatinath Temple, Kathmandu on Thursday morning.

During its journey, the bikers would also visit Motihari-the place of great historical significance in India's freedom struggle where Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had launched the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917, the statement added.

They will also visit Sarnath, the holy place where Lord Budha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment and Gorakhnath Math, a holy temple revered by both Indians and Nepalese. The Indian Embassy here further said that cultural relations of India and Nepal are centuries old but it is a fact that relations of a country with any country do not become stronger or longlasting unless people to people ties become stronger.

This motorcycle rally aims at promoting the power of people to people ties, a symbol of Nepal-India friendship, the embassy said. Besides witnessing the evening Ganga Arti and performing special pooja at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the bikers team will also undertake a special cleanliness drive of Dashashwamedh Ghat of river Ganga to give the message of cleanliness, the statement read. The bike rally is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive country and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. The rally is being organised in collaboration with Royal Enfield, Kathmandu. (ANI)

