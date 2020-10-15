Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 15 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami on Thursday called on Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of the Liberation War.

"HC Vikram Doraiswami called on Minister for Liberation War Affairs, AKM Mozammel Haque MP on October 15. They discussed matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War," Indian Embassy in Bangladesh said in a tweet.

Doraiswami also met Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Md Mahbub Ali to discuss bilateral cooperation in civil aviation

"HC Vikram Doraiswami paid a courtesy call on MoS for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md. Mahbub Ali, MP today, to discuss bilateral cooperation in civil aviation, including proposed India Bangladesh AirBubble agreement for easing 2-way travel," the embassy said.

Last month, both countries agreed to initiate "air travel bubble" flights to meet urgent requirements of certain categories of travellers on both sides during the pandemic. (ANI)

