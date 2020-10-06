Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 6 (ANI): Indian Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob on Tuesday met Major General Milinda Peiris, Vice Chancellor of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, to discuss potential areas of collaboration, including instutional linkages of the university with Indian think tanks.

"Deputy High Commissioner Vinod K Jacob visited the prestigious @Kotelawala_unitoday," the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.

The Embassy further stated that Jacob held discussions with Vice Chancellor Major General Milinda Peiris over the potential areas of collaboration including institutional linkages of the university with the Indian think tanks.

"Held cordial discussions with Vice Chancellor Major General Milinda Peiris and team on ongoing and potential areas of collaboration including institutional linkages of @Kotelawala_uni with Indian think tanks and academic institutions, student exchanges and Research and Development," the Embassy said.

The relations between India and Sri Lanka was further strengthened when Foreign Secretary Jayanath Colombage said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa believes in India first policy along with pursuing a neutral foreign policy.

After Mahinda Rajapaksa received a sweeping victory in the recently held elections in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narenda Modi was the first to congratulate him over telephone.

Days later PM Modi and Rajapaksa had held a virtual engagement, thus, re-emphasising the deep-rooted civilisational ties and shared heritage between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

