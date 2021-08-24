Dushanbe [Tajikistan] August 24 (ANI): Indian Ambassador Viraj Singh on Tuesday met Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Farhod Salim, Embassy of India in Dushanbe informed in a tweet.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters of bilateral cooperation between both countries.

Amid the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, India is evacuating its citizens from the war-torn country.

Hundreds of Indian nationals are being taken out of Kabul which is now under the Taliban's control. Meanwhile, India is airlifting some of its citizens through Dushanbe in Tajikistan and Qatar. (ANI)

