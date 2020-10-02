Beijing, Oct 2 (PTI) Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the 151st birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Misri garlanded Gandhi's statue at Jintai Art Museum located at the picturesque Chaoyang Park as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations organised by the Indian embassy.

The Indian envoy was accompanied by his wife Dolly Misri.

The statue, which is carved by famous Chinese sculptor Yuan Xikun, was installed at the park in 2005.

"#MannMeinBapu Paid homage to #MahatmaGandhi at the Jintai Art Museum in #Beijing on the occasion of #GandhiJayanti. Privileged to meet on the occasion the noted sculptor and curator of the museum, Yuan Xikun, and receive a replica of the statuette of Bapu from him," Misri said in a post on Twitter.

Misri later took part in a meeting at the Vivekananda Cultural Centre in the Indian embassy to mark the day. It was attended by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora.

