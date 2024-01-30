Canberra [Australia], January 30 (ANI): The Indian High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay along with other staff members of the mission, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Taking to X, the Indian High Commission in Australia said, "On Martyr's Day, High Commissioner and other officials paid homage to Bapu, the Father of the Nation. They recommitted to follow his message of truth and non-violence, which continues to guide us @MEAIndia."

Moreover, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also remembered Mahatma Gandhi and said that Mahatma Gandhi's principles of freedom, equality and non-violence are an inspiration for many.

"A visit to Birla House was an opportunity to learn about Mahatma Gandhi and reflect on his life and legacy. His principles of freedom, equality and non-violence are an inspiration for many. #MartyrsDay #MahatmaGandhi #FatherOfTheNation #Gandhi," Australian envoy posted on X.

The US Embassy in India also paid rich tributes to the Mahatma recalling a quote of civil rights icon Martin Luther King.

"Remembering #MahatmaGandhi on the 76th anniversary of his death. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, "If humanity is to progress, Gandhi is inescapable. He lived, thought and acted, inspired by a vision of humanity evolving towards a world of peace and harmony." #MartyrsDay" the US Embassy posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary at Rajghat in Delhi.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi.""I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation.." the tweet added.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, months after India's independence. (ANI)

