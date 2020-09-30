Geneva [Switzerland], September 30 (ANI): Indian envoy to United Nations (Geneva), Indra Mani Pandey on Tuesday met International Telecommunication Union (ITC) Secretary-General Houlin Zhao, and discussed the existing partnership between India and the UN's communication agency. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the future.

"Permanent Representative of India to UN Indra Mani Pandey (PR) calls on Secretary-General of the ITC Houlin Zhao. They agreed to continue the existing cooperation between India and ITU and strengthen it further in the future," India at UN (Geneva) tweeted.

ITU Secretary-General welcomed Ambassador Pandey as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

"India is amongst the top 10 contributors to International Telecommunication Union. There is close cooperation between India and ITU in the areas of telecommunication and information and communication technology," India at UN wrote on Twitter.

In July, seasoned diplomat Pandey was appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva. (ANI)

