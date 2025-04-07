Mandalay [Myanmar], April 7 (ANI): India's field hospital in Myanmar built under Operation Brahma has garnered praise, with the hospital treating 800 patients as of Sunday, Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar also visited the hospital.

Also Read | Pakistan Stock Exchange Plunges Over 6,000 Points Amid US-China Trade War Fears.

An IAF C17 also replenished the stock of aid and carried back the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel after their mission.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Operation Brahma- Our Field Hospital has been widely appreciated in Myanmar with 800 patients so far. Sr. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited it today. An IAF C17 brought its replenishment as also food aid for needy communities, and carried our NDRF team back after a successful Mission."

Also Read | 'Stop Using AI for Genocide': Microsoft Employees Ibtihal Aboussad, Indian-Origin Vaniya Agrawal Interrupts Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Event, Confronts Microsoft CEOs Over USD 133 Million Israel Deal.

https://x.com/IndiainMyanmar/status/1908830519875477707

The Indian Army's Field Hospital, deployed in Mandalay as part of India's humanitarian assistance and disaster relief effort, continues to provide unwavering medical support to the victims of the recent earthquake in Myanmar, the Indian Army said in a statement.

On its sixth day of operation, the hospital has treated 859 patients in total, performing over 20 life-saving major surgeries, conducting more than 3,000 laboratory investigations, and over 300 X-ray procedures -- all in record time and under challenging conditions.

On April 3, Myanmar's ruling military government announced a temporary ceasefire in operations against armed opposition groups to aid recovery efforts following March 28 devastating earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people, CNN reported.

"For paying sympathy to the victims of the earthquake across the country, for providing the effective rescue operation and rehabilitation," the truce would last until April 22, CNN reported, citing state-run MRTV.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing will on Thursday attend a meeting in neighboring Thailand, where powerful tremors from the quake killed at least 22 people - including at least 15 who were working on a high-rise construction site, according to Bangkok's Erawan Emergency Centre.

Aid agencies have warned that the destruction caused by the 7.7 magnitude quake is leading to a medical crisis in Myanmar.

The country continues to grapple with the aftermath, and India, acting swiftly as the first responder, has taken a lead role in supporting rescue, relief, and recovery efforts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)