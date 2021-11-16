Attari (Punjab) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian fishermen, who were released by Pakistan after four years expressed their happiness on reaching the country and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing financial support to their families while they were in jail.

At least 20 Indian fishermen have been released from jail in Karachi on the completion of their sentences. Many of them, who were released from Landhi District Jail, Malir, Karachi were arrested about four years ago and sentenced to imprisonment, according to the Pakistani media.

On November 15, all the 20 fishermen have reached India via the Attari-Wagah border.

Speaking to ANI, one of the fishermen lauded the Modi government for providing financial aid to their family.

"We were caught in the sea and languished in Landhi jail for last four years. We thank Modi Government for providing Rs 9,000 to our families when we were in jail in Pakistan," Ravinder Singh said.

He added that the level of his happiness made him speechless.

While another fisherman said that he is excited and looking forward to meeting his family after four years.

According to Samaa Tv, officials at Landhi Jail said that 588 Indian prisoners are still locked in the prison most of whom are fishermen.

India and Pakistan arrest each other's fishermen over the allegations of violation of maritime frontiers, reported the news television network.

Meanwhile, India summoned a senior diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission on November 8 and lodged a strong protest on the incident of unprovoked firing at Indian fishermen by the Pakistan side, sources said.

They said that the senior diplomat from Pakistan High Commission was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Pakistani agency fired upon an Indian fishing boat 'Jalpari' on 6 November 2021, resulting in the death of an Indian fisherman and serious injury to another fisherman.

Earlier this month, the Indian government had released 10 Pakistani fishermen, who were arrested for illegally crossing over to the Indian territory.

Border Security Force (BSF) jawans handed over the fishermen to Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border. (ANI)

