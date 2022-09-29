An Emergency and Trauma Unit was inaugurated in the Maldives on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Indian High Commission in Maldives Twitter)

Male [Maldives], September 29 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Wednesday lauded the grant assistance provided by India to the Maldives, saying this aid has been pivotal in developing basic services in the island nation.

"Grant assistance from India to the Maldives has been pivotal in developing basic services in our island communities. The Emergency Medical Services unit inaugurated in B.Dharavandhoo, that was developed under this scheme is a step forward in broadening our medical services," Maldives Foreign Minister tweeted.

This appreciation comes as an Emergency and Trauma Unit was inaugurated in the Maldives. Male characterised the jointly-funded projects as the symbol of friendship between the people of the two countries.

"Inauguration of The Emergency and Trauma Unit at B.Dharavandhoo Health Centre, This is a symbol of Friendship between the people of Maldives and the people of India, the Project jointly funded by the Government of Maldives and the Government of India," the Maldives Health Ministry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Indian high commission in the country said the trauma unit is another shining example of the people-centric grant projects.

"Adding heft to our #health cooperation! The Emergency and Trauma Unit inaugurated at B.Dharavandhoo Health Centre today is another shining example of the people-centric grant projects being supported under the #IndiaMaldives dvpt," the high commission tweeted.

Last month, Abdulla Shahid praised Indian assistance to the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the "Travel Bubble". He also highlighted India's role in giving Covid vaccines to least developed and smaller countries.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shahid said, "India was always the world's pharmacist and has reached out to many countries. I have found that India has reached not only the neighbouring countries but also as far as Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific. India has really shown its human face of compassion."

Underscoring India's help in pulling out the tourism industry of the Maldives from a crisis, he said, "Our tourism industry was shut down, no one travelled, but at the height of the pandemic, we were able to reach an understanding with India on 'Travel Bubble', providing for Indian tourists to visit the Maldives."

Many countries around the world, especially small island developing countries like the Maldives during the COVID-19 pandemic went from middle-income country to no-income country overnight when the rest of the world was shut down. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)