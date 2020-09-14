Islamabad [Pakistan], September 14 (ANI): Indian Mission in Pakistan on Monday celebrated Hindi Diwas 2020 with great enthusiasm.

The occasion was marked with an essay competition, declamations and poetry. Young participants won accolades with their performances, the mission said.

"#HindiDiwas2020 was celebrated with great enthusiasm at @IndiainPakistan. The occasion was marked with an essay competition, declamations and poetry. Young participants won accolades with their performances," the Indian High Commission here tweeted.

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)

