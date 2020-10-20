Singapore, Oct 20 (PTI) A 27-year-old Indian man was electrocuted to death while dismantling an electrical distribution board at a work site in Singapore, according to a media report.

"A 27-year-old Indian national was dismantling an electrical distribution board when he was electrocuted. The worker was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," the Channel News Asia quoted the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday night.

The police told the channel that it had received a call for assistance at 1.18pm on October 15. The call had come from a work site on 170, Still Road, the police added.

According to the MOM, the deceased's employer is engineering and IT solutions provider STIE. The ministry is investigating the incident.

The name and other details of the deceased are yet to be revealed.

