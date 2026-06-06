World News | Indian Mangoes Sweeten Seattle Air with 7 Varieties on Display at Tasting Event

Seattle [US], June 6 (ANI): Consulate General of India in Seattle on Saturday thanked Washington Senators for supporting the Mango Magic Festival.

The Consulate General thanked Lt. Governor of Washington Denny Heck, Washington State Senator Tina Orwall, Washington State Senator Manka Dhingra, Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter and Vice President of Costco Bob Husky for their cooperation.

Also Read | TikTok-Parent ByteDance Denies Plans to Launch Vehicle with Seres Subsidiary 'Saidou Technology'.

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063081666462314628?s=20

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063085366333317542?s=20

Also Read | Robots Attacking Kids in China Viral Video: Clip Shows Humanoid Robot Slapping Minor.

Promotion and Tasting Event of Indian Mangoes was hosted in Seattle. Nearly 100 plus leading importers of Indian fruits, including senior leadership of US retailers like Costco participated and tasted seven premium varieties of Indian mangoes on display, including Alphonso and Kesar from Maharashtra, Banganpalli and Himayat from Andhra Pradesh, Langra and Dussehri from Uttar Pradesh and Ripe Rajapuri from Gujarat.

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063101822974271583?s=20

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063115359130144804?s=20

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063124841926975930?s=20

https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2063135765463507097?s=20

Earlier on July 10, 2025, as part of the Consulate's trade promotion and increased market access initiatives, the Consulate General of India in Seattle, in partnership with Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) hosted a special event showcasing the "Flavors of Indian Mangoes," a statement by the Consulate General of India in Seattle stated.

The event curated a mango tasting experience offering the best of the five distinct varieties, of Indian mangoes, i.e. Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Mallika and Totapuri for leading importers and select media from Seattle.

During the event, presentations by industry experts also underscored how "Mango-The King of Fruits" is celebrated in India across cultures, as a uniquely shared family experience. It may be noted that in 2024, mangoes from India registered a 19% growth in exports to the United States, reaffirming it as one of the key export markets.

In another Indian Food Festival and Mango Promotion event, hosted in Redmond on 9th July evening, a separate session on mango tasting was organised, which was attended by Washington State Representative Alex Ybarra, along with other leading members of the media and Indian American community., as per the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)