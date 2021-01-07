Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): Indian embassy here on Thursday announced the completion of a high-impact development project on increasing the economic opportunity for Afghan women through handicrafts in Ghor province.

In November last year, India had announced a new phase of over 100 high-impact community projects in Afghanistan worth USD 80 million (Rs 592 crore).

"@IndianEmbKabul announces successful completion of a "High Impact Community Development" Project on enhancing the economic opportunity for Afghan women through handicrafts in Ghor Province. @MEAIndia @economy_of," the Indian embassy tweeted.

On November 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had attended the 2020 Afghanistan Conference and announced Phase-IV of the High Impact Community Development Projects in Afghanistan, which envisages more than 100 projects worth USD 80 million that India would undertake in Afghanistan.

India's development portfolio in Afghanistan has to-date amounted to over USD 3 billion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said.

Jaishankar had highlighted during the conference that no part of Afghanistan today is untouched by the 400 plus projects that India has undertaken in all 34 of Afghanistan's provinces. More than 65,000 Afghan students have also studied in India.

India has invested heavily in peace and development in Afghanistan and believes that the gains of the last two decades must be preserved and the interests of minorities, women and vulnerable sections must be ensured, the MEA had added. (ANI)

