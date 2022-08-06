Singapore, Aug 6 (PTI) Ishwar Lall Singh, a 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army who served under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, died here on Friday, according to his family members.

Singh, who joined the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943 and had interacted with Bose, died of old age.

"We are saddened to inform you regarding the demise of our uncle Ishwar Lall Singh. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022," Melvinder Singh, one of the nephews of the veteran army officer, told PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of Singh.

"An irreparable loss! The INA veteran, Major (Retd.) Ishwar Lall Singh fought for India's independence with exceptional courage and diligence. I recall my interaction with him during my Singapore visit in November 2019. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

The defence minister met Singh during his last visit to Singapore in November 2019.

The Indian High Commission in Singapore also confirmed the demise of Singh.

"We deeply mourn the loss of INA veteran Ishwar Lall Singh. May his soul rest in peace,” said a tweet on the official twitter of the High Commission of India in Singapore.

The INA was a collection of different major ethnic groups, Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs in Singapore and Malaysia.

