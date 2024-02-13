Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Feb 13 (PTI) An Indian national was arrested on Tuesday on charges of possessing undocumented gold and silver in Nepal, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a jewellery shop in Pokhara city and arrested its owner Surjit Singh, 40, for smuggling gold and silver.

Police recovered unaccounted 7.782 kg gold, 6 kg silver ornament and Rs 68 lakh cash from his possession.

According to police, Singh is a resident of Medinipur in West Bengal and was running the jewellery shop. During a preliminary investigation, it was found that there was no supporting document against the recovered gold and silver.

