Lahore, Sep 15 (PTI) An Indian national has been handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border, two years after he completed his jail term on crossing into Pakistan "inadvertently", officials said on Tuesday.

Anil Chamaru, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was handed over to the BSF by the Rangers at the Wagah border on Monday upon receiving his papers from the Indian High Commission, the officials said.

Also Read | Under India-US Pressure, Pakistan Urges Partner Countries to Take Objective View to Issues of Peace and Security in Region.

Chamaru had crossed into Pakistan "inadvertently" from Ganda Singh Border, Kasur (some 60 kms from Lahore) in March 2015, they said.

He was sentenced for two years by a local court for illegal border crossing, they said, adding that he had to languish for another two years in jail because of a legal lacuna.

Also Read | Alexei Navalny Health Update: Putin Critic ‘Able to Breathe Unaided’ For First Time Since Being Poisoned, Shares Pic From Hospital in Germany.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)