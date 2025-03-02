Amman [Jordan], March 2 (ANI): An Indian national was shot and killed at by the Jordanian security when he was allegedly trying to cross over into another country illegally, The Ministry of External Affairs sources said on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy in Jordan has mourned the demise of the national, and said it is working closely with the authorities for the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased.

In a post on X, the embassy said, "The Embassy has learnt of the sad demise of an Indian national in unfortunate circumstances. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased and is working closely with Jordanian authorities for transportation of mortal remains of the deceased."

According to the MEA sources, the Indian Embassy in Jordan is in touch with the local authorities and following up on the matter.

The Embassy has also informed the family of the death and is rendering all possible consular assistance.

Notably, many foreign countries do not provide information on illegal stay in their countries, except when they are under orders of deportation and travel document/nationality verification is required, former MoS, V Muraleedharan informed Parliament last year.

As such, Indian missions and posts do not have any reliable data on the number of Indians staying or working illegally in foreign countries. The procedure followed for deportation of foreign nationals also varies from country to country. Some countries do not arrest the deportee and keep them in detention/deportation centers until deportation, he stated.

Moreover, the information about arrest/detention and deportation is not shared with Indian Missions/Posts, and the deportation is done directly by the host Government if the deportee has valid travel documents.

Indian Missions/Posts are contacted by the host Governments only in such cases where the nationality verification and issuance of Emergency Certificate (EC) to the deportee is required. Since all foreign countries do not share details of all Indian deportees, the exact number of Indians deported from foreign countries is not available with the MEA.

Notably, India signed a total of 12 Labour Mobility Agreements (LMAs) with countries including Israel, Denmark, Portugal, Japan, Mauritius, Jordan and GCC countries, the former MoS said. (ANI)

