New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): At the Raisina Dialogue 2025, Indian and Australian naval leaders reaffirmed their commitment to international regulations on maritime operations and environmental sustainability.

During a panel discussion on "Deepwater Perils: Securing Trade," Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Australian Chief of Joint Operations Vice Admiral Justin Jones emphasised compliance with global maritime laws and the transition to cleaner technologies.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Speaks With Ukraine Counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy About Possible Ceasefire With Russia.

Vice Admiral Jones underscored Australia's adherence to legal frameworks governing naval operations, including international and domestic regulations related to fuel use. "There's various legal instruments and international law and domestic law in our case in Australia that would allow, defence forces, navies in particular, to the point about ships and warships, to distance themselves, if you like, seek waivers to that kind of requirements. We do not do that in Australia, we comply with international law and regulation about, fuels to which you've referred," he said.

Admiral Tripathi echoed this stance, affirming that the Indian Navy is equally committed to meeting global standards. "My friend from Australia has already brought out what we're doing. Indian Navy is no different. We want to comply with all the international regulations which are being done. We want to improve from where we were yesterday and where we want to go tomorrow."

Also Read | Donald Trump Holds Telephonic Conversation With Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Call With Vladimir Putin, Suggests 'US Should Take Ownership of Ukrainian Power Plants for Security'.

"So all efforts in terms of the kind of propulsion, the kind of machinery, the equipment which is used, which could be in the past adding to the pollution, etc., those are being phased out and we want to get green and clean technology on board our ships, submarines and aircraft, so that is a constant process," he said.

He further elaborated on the Indian Navy's transition towards sustainability, emphasising the continuous nature of the process.

"It is not happening today, not happening tomorrow, as in the overall ambit the, Green emissions and, you know, COP 25 etc. So we in the navy and the government are committed to ensuring that we follow all the international regulations and minimise pollutions and pollutants both in harbours as also at sea and we are doing our bit towards that," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)