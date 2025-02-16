Bali [Indonesia], February 16 (ANI): Indian Navy's INS Shardul and Long Range Maritime Surveillance P8I aircraft arrived in Bali, Indonesia on Sunday to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025, scheduled from February 15 to 22.

The IFR, a prestigious multinational naval event, will be reviewed by the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and will witness the participation of Naval forces from various countries, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During this period, the Indian Navy will also take part in various high-level engagements including International Maritime Security Symposium, and tactical floor games. Additionally, the crew will join in multinational activities such as a city parade, baby turtle release, coral and mangrove plantation and beach cleaning underscoring commitment towards environmental conservation and maritime cooperation, the release stated.

Following IFR 25, both INS Shardul and the P8I will participate in Exercise Komodo, a multilateral naval exercise aimed at enhancing maritime interoperability and regional security cooperation.

This follows the participation of INS Mumbai and the P8I aircraft in the LA PEROUSE exercises in Indonesia in January and the visit of Adm Muhammad Ali, Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, to India, as part of the high-level delegation accompanying President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade, the release stated

"Indian Navy's regular participation in the exercise is a reaffirmation of India's commitment to engage with the regional Navies to maintain Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)," the Ministry added. (ANI)

