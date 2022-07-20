Johannesburg, Jul 20 (PTI) Multiple award-winning veteran Indian-origin media personality and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee has been appointed to head up a new body with which the South Africa government hopes to foster social cohesion between different communities in the country.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, Nathi Mthethwa, announced Abramjee's appointment as the chairperson of the National Steering Committee of Social Cohesion Advocates, which comprises anti-crime advocates, human rights and social activists, and academics.

Abramjee, 59, has been a Social Cohesion Advocates since the programme was launched in Soweto in 2012 at a national summit in Soweto after government approved a social cohesion strategy.

He is the former head of news and programming at Primedia Broadcasting and former Station Manager of radio service 702.

Abramjee is also an internationally-renowned anti-crime activist, currently serving as First Vice-President of Crime Stoppers International (CSI).

In 2013, he received a National Order from the Government for Community Service.

Abramjee said he was “humbled and honoured” to take up the role and said “a lot of work lies ahead.”

“We must take the social cohesion programmes to every corner of South Africa. We need to stand up against gender-based violence, racism and xenophobia…and we must all promote unity and national pride. Active citizenry must be brought to life,” Abramjee said.

The Committee has been formed to address the issues mentioned by Abramjee, which have become endemic in South Africa, with concerns that police are unable to contain them.

There have been calls on the public to become involved in addressing the challenges, which is one of the main tasks of the Committee.

The ministry defines social cohesion as the degree of social integration and inclusion in communities and society at large, and the extent to which mutual solidarity finds expression among individuals and communities.

“In terms of this definition, a community or society is cohesive to the extent that the inequalities, exclusions and disparities based on ethnicity, gender, class, nationality, age, disability or any other distinctions which engender divisions distrust and conflict are reduced and/or eliminated in a planned and sustained manner,” it said.

