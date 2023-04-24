London [UK], April 24 (ANI): Lord Indarjit Singh is set to represent the Sikh community while Lord Patel will represent the Hindu community in the coronation of King Charles scheduled to be held in the Westminister Abbey near the House of Commons in London on May 6.

The House of Lords, also known as the House of Peers, is the upper house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

Lord Kamall will represent the Muslim community and Jews will be represented by Baronees Merron. Lord Indarjit Singh represented the Sikh community at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, former Member of Parliament Tarlochan Singh said in the statement. He had also the wedding of the son of the then-Prince of Wales Charles.

King Charles III is also serving as the Head of the Church of England and all the ceremonies are conducted by the Archbishop. However, it is reported that King Charles has expressed his desire to be a defender of all faiths while serving as head of the Christian faith in the UK.

It is for the first time that peers from different faiths - Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish will be part of the procession during the coronation ceremony. The development will be a major break from the centuries-old tradition in the UK.

The Sikh community hailed the decision of King Charles to give equal status to all religions, Tarlochan Singh said in the statement. The UK Government has named 90-year-old Lord Inderjit Singh to represent the Sikh community.

Former MP Tarlochan Singh said that King Charles who was then-Prince of Wales visited Golden Temple in Amritsar during his first visit to India. He also visited Bangla Sahib during his second visit to India.

Tarlochan Singh said, "I may remind all my friends that as Prince of Wales the present King Charles went to Golden Temple Amritsar during his first visit to India and had darshan of Bangla sahib New Delhi during his second visit. In 1997 Queen Elizabeth came to Golden Temple Amritsar."

Earlier this month, the UK's royal family revealed new details, including a new Twitter emoji ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Royal Family said, "A special emoji for the Coronation has gone live today! The emoji, based on St Edward's Crown, will appear when any of the following hashtags are used: #Coronation #CoronationConcert #TheBigHelpout #CoronationWeekend #CoronationBigLunch"

The UK Royal family in a tweet stated, "On the morning of the Coronation, Their Majesties will travel from Buckingham Palace in The King's Procession to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - which was created in 2012 for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee."

The UK Royal Family further said, "The King's Procession, accompanied by The Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, will depart Buckingham Palace and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall and along Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey."

The procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace will take the same route in reverse. The procession will include Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all Services of the UK's Armed Forces.

In the tweet, the UK Royal Family stated, "Their Majesties will travel in the Gold State Coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762, and has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831." They further said that the Earl Marshal is planning and organising the coronation. (ANI)

