London, Jul 22 (PTI) An Indian-origin teenager who stabbed two people during an altercation involving friends outside a bar in central England has been found guilty of double murder and faces a life sentence at a hearing next month.

Amrit Jhagra, 19, denied murder and said he acted in self-defence but was convicted by a jury at the end of a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday.

The victims were named as Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, who were involved in an altercation outside the bar in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, in January.

“I would like to offer my condolences to the families and friends of both Ryan and Janis as these proceedings will undoubtedly have been both difficult and distressing for them,” said Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Lee Townley of South Yorkshire Police.

“Throughout this trial, the defendant has claimed that he acted in self-defence of his friend, however, Jhagra went out that evening in possession of a knife and he went on to use it to stab not just one but two people. This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and I am pleased that the jury saw through Jhagra's lies and that he will now face a lengthy time behind bars,” he said.

According to the police, the two victims left the bar which they had been in with friends and once outside, a fight began between Kozlovskis and a friend of Jhagra. A few minutes later, Theobald ended up in the midst of the altercation and later CCTV footage shows he was approached by Jhagra, who stabbed him and left him lying in the street.

“As Janis ran down the street, he was chased by Jhagra, who pulled him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene,” DCI Townley said.

Emergency services were called by members of the public, but despite efforts of officers and paramedics, Theobald was pronounced dead at the scene and Kozlovskis died in hospital a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the former died of a single stab wound, and the latter of multiple stab wounds.

A murder investigation was launched soon after and police enquiries found that Jhagra fled to a nearby hotel following the incident, before travelling via taxi to a friend's house and going on the run.

A few days after the incident, he handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of both murders. He was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and charged with all three offences on February 3.

He went on trial at Sheffield Crown Court last week and after four hours of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of all three charges. He will reappear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 18 for sentencing.

“Although this offers some form of closure and we know that the defendant will spend many years in jail, we will never get over the loss of Janis,” said the sister of Janis Kozlovskis in a statement issued through police.

“Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don't. You are someone's son, brother, loved one, friend. I would not wish what we are going through upon any other family," said the mother of Ryan Theobald in her statement.

