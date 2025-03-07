El Fardis [Lebanon], March 7 (ANI): The Indian Battalion serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) marked International Women's Day by organizing a special Yoga session for women in El Fardis.

The Indian Army said on Friday that this initiative aimed to promote physical well-being, mental resilience, and community cohesion among women in the conflict-affected region.

Conducted by trained instructors, the session introduced stress-relief techniques, mindfulness practices, and holistic wellness approaches. Yoga, known for its therapeutic benefits, provided a means for emotional healing and strength-building, reinforcing the significance of women's well-being in post-conflict recovery.

This initiative aligns with the Indian Battalion's broader commitment to fostering gender equality, health, and resilience. By organizing such activities, UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to support local communities, demonstrating how peacekeeping extends beyond security to include social and emotional well-being.

In September 2024, due to Israel's decision to enter the region under Hezbollah's control amid rising tensions, the Indian contingent in the United Nations Interim Force in South Lebanon (UNIFIL) remained committed to their duties.

As the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel intensifies, the Indian Army continues its steady presence along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. Currently, 600 Indian soldiers are stationed along the Blue Line, a 120-kilometer demarcation established in 2000 following Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon.

This contingent, part of UNIFIL, is responsible for maintaining peace and stability in the region amid the ongoing war. The Blue Line serves as a buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon, with only UN forces, including the Indian contingent, allowed to be deployed. Their primary mandate is to preserve peace, prevent any escalation of violence, and ensure the protection of other UN operations in the area. (ANI)

