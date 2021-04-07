Dubai, Apr 7 (PTI) A 49-year-old Indian school teacher, who was also a famous choreographer in the Indian community in Qatar, has died of COVID-19 in Doha, according to a media report.

Hema Premanand, a teacher of the Monarch International School in Doha, was admitted at Hazm Mebaireek General Hospital in Doha three weeks ago with COVID-19-related complications and suffered a kidney failure, The Doha Globe news portal reported.

Hema, who hailed from Palakkad in Kerala, is survived by her husband Premanand Thalassary, and two daughters, Meera and Thara.

"My father, too, was infected with COVID-19 and was admitted at Cuban Hospital. He has recovered,” Thara said.

Before joining Monarch School, Hema worked as a dance teacher at DPS-MIS Indian School and Pearl International in Doha, and also worked with an Indian School in Oman before coming to Doha, the news portal said.

Hema worked as a dance teacher in Qatar for 10 years and was very famous in the Indian community in the Gulf and back home, it said.

She worked as a choreographer for hundreds of dance programmes at cultural events and festivals organised by dozens of prominent Indian community organisations in Qatar.

The body will be flown to India for last rites, the family said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)