Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): For the first time since the war broke out in Ukraine in February, Russia on Thursday said that Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is the same in both countries.

"Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They're most welcome in Russia," Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev said in Chennai.

Thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded with their future hanging on the cliff when Russia attacked Ukraine at the end of February 2022 and several were evacuated from Ukraine to India.

Responding to a question on Russian oil exports, the Russian diplomat said that since the beginning of this year, the exports of Russian oil have increased from 2 to 22 pc, which is a very dramatic increase.

"Since the beginning of this year, the exports in Russian oil have increased from 2 to 22 pc. It is a very dramatic increase and now Russia has displaced Iraq and Saudi Arabia as leading producers of oil," Oleg Avdeev said.

He also appreciated Jaishankar's remarks on Russian oil imports which stated that "Indian government is a responsible govt and it has to look after the interests of Indian consumers."

On Tuesday, EAM Jaishankar reiterated the deep ties between India and Russia, and said, "India's relationship with Russia has worked to its advantage and New Delhi would like to keep that going."

The Russian Consul General also highlighted how students keep going to Russia for studies and that it is an upward trend.

"As far as students are concerned, students keep going to Russia for studies. It is an upward trend. More and more students are applying for scholarships in Russia," the Russian diplomat said.

Every year, numerous Indian students travel to both Ukraine and Russia to study medicine and other specialised courses.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia. (ANI)

