Richmond, Aug 12 (AP) An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics remained in "extremely critical" condition Thursday, her police chief said.

Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton is being treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following the shooting on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Legoland Park Tragedy: Roller Coaster Crash at German Amusement Park Injures 34.

"Surgery has been performed and she is initially showing slight signs of responsiveness. She has not regained consciousness and is still fighting for her life," Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt said in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

Burton responded to a call about 6:30 pm on Wednesday from other officers to assist with the stop involving a man who was riding a moped, state police said in a release.

Also Read | French Air Force Contingent Stops Over in India for Technical Stopover During Indo-Pacific Deployment.

Burton stopped the 47-year-old moped rider, police said. Burton's K-9 partner, Brev, was used to check around the moped and police said the dog indicated the possible presence of narcotics.

"During the traffic stop, the suspect drew a weapon and fired multiple shots," state police Sergeant Scott Keegan told reporters.

Other officers returned fire and the man was apprehended following a brief foot chase, police said.

Burton, 28, is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department.

The moped rider was treated for gunshot wounds by the officers and taken by ambulance to a hospital, police said. He was arrested and a prosecutor will review the case for likely charges.

The investigation was ongoing by Indiana State Police. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)