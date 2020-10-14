Jeffersonville (US), Oct 14 (AP) A southern Indiana man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole.

Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty September 18 of murder and burglary in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton. Clark Circuit Judge Vicki Carmichael sentenced Oberhansley based on a jury recommendation.

The body of Blanton, 46, was found at her home the morning of September 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries, authorities have said.

Oberhansley testified that “two Black guys” had been at the victim's home when he arrived around 4 a.m. that day and said they were responsible for Blanton's death and knocking him out. He awoke when police knocked on the door looking for the victim.

Oberhansley also was sentenced to six years to be served concurrently on the burglary charge, the News and Tribune reported.

Prosecutors dropped an attempt to seek the death penalty last year.

Jurors were drawn from Allen County in northeastern Indiana because of the intense media coverage the case has received in the southern part of the state. (AP)

