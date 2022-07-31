Elwood (US), Jul 31 (AP) A police officer in Indiana was fatally shot during a traffic stop early Sunday, authorities said.

A suspect was subsequently caught after a car chase. No other details about the shooting were immediately released.

Also Read | Islamic Solidarity Games 2021 Schedule and Venue: Know History of ISG Ahead of 2022 Edition in Konya.

The officer worked for Elwood police, 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Indianapolis.

“You go from being prayerful to being angry,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger told The Herald Bulletin.

Also Read | Pakistan: 2 Cafes in Parliament House Sealed After Cockroaches Found in Food.

The suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers, said Andrew Hanna, the county's chief deputy prosecutor.

"Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD's officers and their families," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)