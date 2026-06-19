World News | India's Bimal Patel Elected UN's ITLOS Tribunal Judge

Photo shared by the Indian mission in New York (Photo credit/X/@IndiaUNNewYork)

New York [US], June 19 (ANI): India's candidate, Professor Bimal N Patel, has been elected as a Judge of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in New York, serving for the 2026-2035 term, the Permanent Mission of India at New York said on Friday.

External Affairs S Jaishankar extended his congratulations to Patel on the election.

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"Congratulations Dr. Bimal Patel! Sincerely thank UNCLOS member states for their support," he said in a statement on X.

Patel will take office on October 1 this year in the tribunal, which acts as a specialised global court ensuring the peaceful, legal regulation of the world's oceans, its uses, and its resources.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Patel's election as a "significant milestone."

"We thank all member states for their trust in India and congratulate Prof. Patel and all eminent members elected to the Tribunal," he stated.

Patel's successful election ensures India's continued representation in the tribunal.

The election was held within the framework of the 36th Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from June 15 to June 19.

"Congratulations to Prof. Dr. Bimal N. Patel for being elected as Judge of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) in New York today. His election takes forward India's enduring commitment to multilateralism and the Law of the Sea," the Permanent Mission of India at New York said.

Wishing Patel, the mission thanked all member states for their support and applauded all candidates for their vision and commitment to UNCLOS.

UNCLOS came into effect in 1994 and currently has 172 members.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) is an independent judicial body established by the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

It has jurisdiction over any dispute concerning the interpretation or application of the Convention, and over all matters specifically provided for in any other agreement which confers jurisdiction on the Tribunal. Disputes relating to the Convention may concern the delimitation of maritime zones, navigation, conservation and management of the living resources of the sea, protection and preservation of the marine environment and marine scientific research.

Patel, a prominent Indian legal scholar in the field of maritime law, currently serves as a member of the International Law Commission and is also the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat.

The Tribunal is composed of 21 independent members elected by secret ballot by the States Parties to the Convention.

To ensure equitable geographical distribution, the seats are divided into five regional groups: 5 from Africa, 5 from Asia, 4 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 4 from Western Europe and Other States, and 3 from Eastern Europe.

In the most recent elections, the States Parties elected 7 new judges for the 2026-2035 term. These judges represent countries including Vietnam, Ghana, Tunisia, Russia, the Netherlands, India, and Brazil.

Neeru Chadha from India serves as the current Vice President of the ITLOS.

A member of the tribunal since October 1, 2017, she has been a vice-President of the Tribunal since October 2023.

Meanwhile, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, P Harish, also wished Patel on his election to the ITLOS.

"Congratulations Prof Dr. Bimal Patel on his successful election," he said in a message on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)