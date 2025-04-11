New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Consul General of India to New York, Binaya S Pradhan on Friday issued an advisory on scam calls and fake agents who ask for money and personal details in the name of the Embassy.

Pradhan advised against paying any money to these people, or providing any personal information.

"I want to draw your attention to the serious issue of scam calls being made in the name of consulate or embassy. Despite repeated advisories, these fraudulent calls continue. Let me reiterate, the consulate or Indian embassy never makes such calls asking for personal information, passport details or money," he said.

"Please do not share any personal details or make any payments. Also beware of unscrupulous agents charging exorbitant fees," he added.

He also shared a government-based support email ID where one could report the issue.

"If you face such issues, contact us on social media or write to us at cons.newyork at mea.gov.in. Stay alert, stay safe," he said.

In a similar case, The Indian Embassy in Myanmar on Thursday confirmed the repatriation of 32 Indian nationals who were victims of scam operations in the Myawaddy region.

In a statement, the Embassy reiterated its warning against falling for fraudulent job offers and emphasised that unauthorised movement across the Myanmar-Thailand border is illegal and may result in future entry bans.

Sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, "32 Indian nationals, victims of Myawaddy scam compounds, repatriated thru' Mae Sot today. We re-emphasize our advice against such job offers and caution that entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand is illegal and can lead to future entry restrictions."

Earlier in February, the Voice of America had reported that Myanmar's scam operations were expanding south along Thailand's border, and would continue operating as long as their access to SIM cards, Starlink satellites, electricity and the key human resources -- scammers -- continues. (ANI)

