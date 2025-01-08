Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): At the Joint Business Session held on the sidelines of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the significant economic potential of Odisha and its role in India's global growth.

In his address, Jaishankar referred to the concept of a "double engine" driving development, positioning Odisha as a key player in the nation's progress, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

He expressed the importance of India's diaspora, calling it a "living bridge" that connects India to the world, saying, "India will be unique in terms of a major power rising which has actually used, is using, and will continue to use its diaspora as a very important pathway of its globalisation and for its rise in the international order."

Jaishankar focused on the three pillars of economic growth that he termed the "3Ts": Trade, Technology, and Tourism, urging Odisha to leverage its resources, talent, and strategic location for future development. The first of the 3Ts, Trade, was underscored as a critical sector. He noted that Odisha is rich in resources but that these need investments, infrastructure, and connectivity to unlock their full potential.

"Resources need investments, resources need facility, resources need connectivity," he remarked, highlighting the importance of adding value to raw materials and utilising Odisha's prime location along India's eastern seaboard to strengthen trade ties, especially with Southeast Asia.

On the topic of Technology, Jaishankar pointed out Odisha's growing young population and its robust educational system as assets in developing a tech-driven economy. In the digital era, he emphasised the importance of trust in technology and its link to skilled talent. "Technology is increasingly associated with trusted talent," he said, calling for Odisha to tap into its local talent pool to foster collaborations in the tech sector, the press release stated.

Tourism, the third "T", was described as a transformative sector that can drive job creation and inclusive growth in Odisha. Jaishankar recognised the state's rich cultural and natural heritage, urging investment in tourism as a means to promote sustainable economic development. "Tourism is the biggest employer generator and multiplier in the world," he asserted, noting that investments in tourism not only contribute to the economy but also create long-term development opportunities for local communities.

Jaishankar also highlighted the Modi Government's commitment to the "Purvodaya" initiative, which focuses on the revitalisation of Eastern India, with Odisha serving as a focal point. He stressed that the government is dedicated to making practical decisions that will enable this renaissance, ensuring that Odisha's growth is supported by both policy and infrastructure development.

In his concluding remarks, Jaishankar reflected on the factors that influence business investment decisions, including ease of doing business, political stability, and infrastructure. He emphasised that leadership plays a crucial role in inspiring investor confidence.

"Today you have Team Odisha's leadership in front of you. I am confident that it inspires as much confidence in you as it does in me," he said, concluding with a strong message of optimism for the state's future. (ANI)

