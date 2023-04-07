Islamabad, Apr 7 (PTI) Pakistan's minister for climate change on Friday said the letter from India seeking to begin negotiations for the review of the 62-year-old Indus Water Treaty was "vague" and Islamabad in its reply has asked for a clarification from New Delhi.

India earlier this year for the first time issued a notice to Pakistan, seeking a review and modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), in view of Islamabad's "intransigence" to comply with the dispute redressal mechanism of the pact that was signed more than six decades ago for matters relating to cross-border rivers.

Also Read | What Is Hikikomori? All You Need To Know About Phenomenon That Prompted 1.5 Million People To Live As ‘Recluses’ in Japan.

Pakistan's Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman told the Senate that the contents of the letter regarding the IWT modification were "vague” as India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement and committing a material breach.

“The government of Pakistan is fully cognisant of the matter and is dealing with it on its merits,” she said.

Also Read | ‘Top Secret’ Documents on Ukraine’s War Plan Against Russia Leaked on Twitter and Telegram in US, Here’s What They Reveal.

The minister said the government has deliberated with all the relevant stakeholders, and a response was sent to India on April 1, “seeking clarification from the Indian side on the contents of their letter”.

“No one can change Indus Waters Treaty unilaterally,” the minister said as she apprised the Upper House about the Indian letter.

The IWT was signed in 1960 through the good offices of the World Bank and has survived the vicissitudes of the acrimonious ties between the countries.

Rehman noted the IWT is the only ratified treaty between Pakistan and India and has not been replaced by a duly ratified treaty concluded between the two governments ever since 1960, and continues to be an instrument in force.

“It is imperative for India to ensure implementation of the Treaty in its true letter and spirit,” she said.

“Pakistan is committed to the treaty and expects India to comply with it,” she added.

India on Thursday said it has received Pakistan's response to its notice sent over two months ago seeking a review and modification of the IWT for the management of cross-border rivers.

New Delhi took the significant step of sending the notice to Pakistan conveying its intent to amend the treaty around months after the World Bank announced appointing a neutral expert and a chair of the Court of Arbitration to resolve the differences over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects.

India has been particularly disappointed over the appointment of the Court of Arbitration.

New Delhi considers the start of the two concurrent processes to resolve the dispute a violation of the provision of the graded mechanism prescribed in the pact and wondered what will happen if the mechanisms come out with contradictory judgements.

India has not cooperated with the Court of Arbitration.

Under the pact, any differences need to be resolved under a three-stage approach.

However, in the case of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, the World Bank started two concurrent dispute redressal processes at the insistence of Pakistan, which India felt was a breach of the pact.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)