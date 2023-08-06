London [UK] August 6 (ANI): The Indo-European Kashmir Forum (IEKF) UK along with the Hindu Council, UK, organised an event to mark the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday.

Bashad Assad was one of the guests at the event who is on a visit to London from Kashmir. Assad is a journalist, writer and political activist.

Some special guests from the USA like renowned Activist Vijay Sazawal also joined the event through Zoom call.

The guests spoke about the improved situation in the valley since the revocation of Article 370. They also mentioned the increase in tourism over there, as well as the improvement in trade and jobs in the region.

However, it was noted that a lot still needs to be done for Kashmiri Pandits as a community so they can be rehabilitated in the valley.

The guests further added that justice needs to be served to the community by punishing the perpetrators of Jihad in the Valley in 1989 and early 90s.

The Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, soon after the second term of the PM Modi-led government began. The union government revoked Article 370 and Article 35 A which accorded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya. (ANI)

