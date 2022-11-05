Jakarta [Indonesia], November 5 (ANI): Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on Friday visited the BrahMos Aerospace stall at the IndoDefence-22 exhibition in Jakarta.

In the IndoDefence-22 exhibition, Subianto was briefed bout the capabilities of the Indo-Russian joint venture supersonic missile by BrahMos chief Atul D Rane.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia and they work together to implement export orders.

The two countries are also looking at producing different missile variants together to offer to Indian defence forces.

IndoDefence-22 Expo and Forum marked its 9th edition on November 2 - 5 2022 at Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran, Jakarta - Indonesia. The expo is hosted by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia. Held Concurrently with the 7th Indo Aerospace 2022 Expo and Forum and the 6th Indo Marine 2022 Expo and Forum, the expo will be the largest defence, aerospace, maritime, and security event in the world.

In the 4 action-packed days, visitors will have the opportunity to attend the international forum, free technical product presentations by exhibitors, live product demonstration and network with industry experts. (ANI)

