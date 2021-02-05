Jakarta [Indonesia], February 5 (ANI): Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said that they are trying to set up a special meeting of foreign ministers of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar following the military coup.

According to a report by Bangkok Post, after a meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries' foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

The Malaysian PM called the coup "one step backward in the process of democracy in that country".

In an official statement on February 3, the ASEAN had said that the member states are closely following the developments in Myanmar.

"We recall the purposes and the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms," read the statement.

"We encourage the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar," it added.

Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.

San Suu Kyi-led National League for Democracy (NLD) claimed an overwhelming victory in the polls, securing over 80 per cent of the seats, according to media reports. However, the military and some political parties disputed the results, alleging that the polls were marred by irregularities.

Days after the coup by Myanmar military, the police on Wednesday charged San Suu Kyi for "illegally" importing at least 10 walkie-talkies.

The New York Times reported an official from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party as confirming that the leader has been charged with an obscure infraction: having illegally imported at least 10 walkie-talkies.

According to media reports, the detentions started in the early hours of Monday (local time), with political leaders held in Yangon and other cities across Myanmar, and soldiers said to be out on the streets and at prominent landmarks. (ANI)

