Jakarta [Indonesia], January 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 11,788 within one day to 989,262, with the death toll adding by 171 to 27,835, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 7,751 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 798,810.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,512 new cases, West Java 2,328, Central Java 1,515, East Java 901 and East Kalimantan 432. (ANI/Xinhua)

