Jakarta [Indonesia], September 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,932 within one day to 4,192,695, with the death toll adding by 166 to 140,634, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 6,799 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 3,996,125.

To date, at least 45.22 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, while 79.65 million have taken the first doses, the ministry added. (ANI/Xinhua)

