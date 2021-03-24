Jakarta [Indonesia], March 24 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,227 within one day to 1,476,452, with the death toll adding by 118 to 39,983, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 7,622 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,312,543.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 1,329 new cases, Jakarta 890, Central Java 403, East Java 289 and East Kalimantan 275.

No new cases were found in North Sulawesi and Gorontalo. (ANI/Xinhua)

