Jakarta [Indonesia], November 14 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,272 within one day to 463,007, with the death toll adding by 111 to 15,148, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 3,000 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 388,094.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,255 new cases, Central Java 1,222, West Java 809, East Java 256 and West Sumatra 244.

No more new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province. (ANI/Xinhua)

