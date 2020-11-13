Jakarta [Indonesia], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 5,444 within one day to 457,735, with the death toll adding by 104 to 15,037, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 3,010 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 385,094.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Central Java recorded 1,362 new cases, Jakarta 1,033, West Java 801, East Kalimantan 277 and East Java 239.

No more new positive cases were found in Gorontalo province. (ANI/Xinhua)

