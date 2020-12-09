Jakarta [Indonesia], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,058 in the last 24 hours to 592,900 and death toll went up by 171 to 18,711, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

It said that 3,948 more people were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recovered patients to 487,445.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 1,217 new cases, West Java 908, Central Java 735, East Java 718 and East Kalimantan 279.

No new cases were found in North Maluku province. (ANI/Xinhua)

