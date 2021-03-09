Jakarta [Indonesia], March 9 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 6,389 within one day to 1,392,945, with the death toll adding by 210 to 37,757, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, 7,496 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,210,877.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)