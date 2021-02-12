Jakarta [Indonesia], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,869 within one day to 1,201,859, with the death toll adding by 275 to 32,656, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, 11,000 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,004,117.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces.

Specifically, within the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 3,810 new cases, East Kalimantan 931, East Java 776, West Java 683 and South Sulawesi 676.

No more new positive cases were found in Maluku province. (ANI/Xinhua)

