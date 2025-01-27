New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Indonesian Navy chief Admiral Muhammad Ali on Monday laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in the 76th Republic Day celebrations from Kartavya Path.

President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini.

Indonesia made its presence felt at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, with a 152-strong contingent from the Indonesian National Armed Forces participating in the grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) marching contingent showcased Indonesia's unity and strength, with personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force marching together in perfect synchrony.

Dressed in honour guard uniforms, the personnel executed precise marching movements, reflecting military readiness and national cohesion. Their performance was a testament to the nation's motto, "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" or "Unity in Diversity," reflecting Indonesia's rich cultural heritage and commitment to national integrity.

These parades, a long-established tradition in the Southeast Asian nation, take place during major events like the country's Independence Day and National Forces anniversaries.

The Indonesian National Armed Forces also displayed their country's strength and national identity, incorporating national symbols like the Garuda emblem and the Indonesian flag into their formations.

Additionally, a 190-member military band from Indonesia's Military Academy, "Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta," participated in the parade, serving as a powerful symbol of Indonesian national unity and military prowess. (ANI)

