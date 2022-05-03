Washington, May 3 (PTI) Democratic countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including India, the US, Singapore and Australia, have joined hands to establish a state-of-the-art hospital for free treatment of kids suffering with heart diseases in Fiji.

The island nation has a sizeable population of people of Indian origin.

“Imagine being in a situation where your child has a cardiac lesion requiring surgery and you do not have access to the life-saving treatment. Not so any longer,” Ajay Bhutoria, member of US President Joe Biden's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders told PTI in an interview upon his return from Fiji.

Bhutoria attended the inauguration of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Heart Hospital in the island nation last week.

Built at an estimated cost of USD 25 million, the hospital is one of the largest projects ever undertaken by any NGO in Fiji's history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special message, said that such projects will help in building stronger ties between India and Fiji.

Cardiac surgeon Shawn Shetty from California performed 30 inaugural heart surgeries this weekend.

“This is a strong people-to-people partnership between the US, Fiji, India, Australia, and Singapore,” Bhutoria said.

An eminent Indian American community leader, Bhutoria presented recognition from the State of California and Congressional recognition to Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama in recognition of the work done by the Sai Prema Foundation.

Later during a meeting with the prime minister, Bhutoria said that the US and Fiji relationships are going to grow stronger and cooperation will continue to grow under the Biden-Harris Administration in all areas.

He was joined by the US embassy charge de affairs Tony Grueblea.

According to Bhutoria, before this there were no paediatric cardiac services available anywhere in Fiji and the Pacific and overseas treatment is unaffordable for most families.

The Foundation identified this area of great need and has embarked on a mission to save the lives of hundreds and thousands of children in Fiji and the Pacific, he said.

“Thus far, the Foundation has undertaken free heart surgeries with the help of an international medical team from US, Australia, India and Oman representing the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals India,” he said.

“The average cost of overseas treatment for families in Fiji and the Pacific is about USD 1,00,000. Through this project, 73 children have received successful life-saving heart surgeries saving their families in excess of USD 7 million,” he added.

The US Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) is the oldest and largest combatant command of the US that is responsible for American military activities in the Indo-Pacific.

