Karachi [Pakistan], February 17 (ANI): As the month of Ramadan approaches, residents of Karachi are facing a surge in inflation; with prices of essential commodities soaring, it is increasingly difficult for common people to celebrate in a carefree manner.

Locals express their concerns over the rising cost of living, which seems to contradict the global trend of price reductions during the festive seasons.

According to citizens, while prices of food items generally decrease around the world before the arrival of Ramadan, Pakistan experiences the opposite. Instead of offering relief to the masses during this significant religious period, traders in Karachi are hiking prices, causing frustration and financial strain among residents.

Shamshad Ali Qureshi, a local resident, said, "In Europe, during Christmas time, Christians lower prices, and in India, Hindus do the same during their festivals. But here, traders start exploiting the people during Ramadan. These traders are like politicians - they are looting the country. Life has become unbearable for the poor. People can't even afford to fill petrol in their bikes."

The impact of rising prices is deeply felt by the poor, many of whom are unable to even meet their basic transportation needs, let alone afford festive essentials for Ramadan.

Muhammad Shah, another concerned resident, criticised the practice of price hikes during festivals, saying, "Pakistanis are second-rate Muslims. Whenever such festivals come, the prices skyrocket. We want the government to make things more affordable so that even the poor can enjoy the celebrations."

Farhan Ahmed, a local businessman, also voiced his frustration, saying, "I travel long distances to find cheaper markets to save money. In a Muslim country, goods should be cheaper during festivals, but here everything is the opposite."

The people of Karachi continue to urge the government to take action and reduce the cost of living, particularly during religious festivals, so that all citizens can participate in the celebrations without the burden of financial hardship. (ANI)

